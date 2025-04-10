Djokovic, 37, went into the tournament hampered by an eye infection that has been troubling him since the semi-finals in Miami at the end of March

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on the Ranier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Djoko ousted by Tabilo in Monte Carlo Masters x 00:00

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday when he lost his second round match 6-3, 6-4 to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Djokovic, 37, went into the tournament hampered by an eye infection that has been troubling him since the semi-finals in Miami at the end of March. Before the start of the tournement in Monaco, the Serbian had admitted that he did not have ‘high hopes.’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever