Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djoko ousted by Tabilo in Monte Carlo Masters

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Monaco
AFP |

Top

Djokovic, 37, went into the tournament hampered by an eye infection that has been troubling him since the semi-finals in Miami at the end of March

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on the Ranier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday when he lost his second round match 6-3, 6-4 to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. 


Also Read: Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup


Djokovic, 37, went into the tournament hampered by an eye infection that has been troubling him since the semi-finals in Miami at the end of March. Before the start of the tournement in Monaco, the Serbian had admitted that he did not have ‘high hopes.’


