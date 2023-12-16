Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djoko Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards

Updated on: 16 December,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Djokovic, who finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time, won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon. He went 56-7 and led the men’s tour with seven titles

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were honored as the International Tennis Federation’s 2023 ITF World Champions after being the only singles players to reach at least the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments this season.


Also Read: Odisha Masters Open: Indian duo Ponnappa-Crasto shuttle into semis


Djokovic, who finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time, won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon. He went 56-7 and led the men’s tour with seven titles.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

