Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three at Monte Carlo Masters:

Novak Djokovic returns to Ivan Gakhov in Monaco on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to action as he fought his way into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov.

It was Djokovic’s first tournament in over a month as he was forced to miss the Sunshine swing—Indian Wells and Miami Open—both ATP 1000 masters events, after he was denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud extended his winning streak on clay to nine matches to reach the third round on Wednesday.

The 2022 French Open runner-up was made to work hard by Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match at the Country Club before winning 7-5, 7-6 (1) on the slow surface.

