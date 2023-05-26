Djokovic, who turned 36 on Monday, has been bothered by a recurrence of a right elbow injury which has disrupted his clay-court season. He failed to go beyond the Last Eight at any of the three events he played on clay this spring, losing his number one spot to Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Listen to this article Djokovic and World No.1 Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw x 00:00

Novak Djokovic could face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the French Open after both players were placed in the same half of the draw on Thursday.

Djokovic is chasing a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title in the absence of the injured Rafael Nadal, who will miss the tournament at Roland Garros for the first time since his 2005 title-winning debut. The third-seeded Djokovic, Roland Garros champion in 2016 and 2021, meets 114th-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US in the first round in Paris—the first French Open since 1998 without Nadal or the now retired Roger Federer. Kovacevic, 24, is making his Grand Slam main draw debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Novak Djokovic sends Cameron Norrie packing to reach quarters

Djokovic, who turned 36 on Monday, has been bothered by a recurrence of a right elbow injury which has disrupted his clay-court season. He failed to go beyond the Last Eight at any of the three events he played on clay this spring, losing his number one spot to Alcaraz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever