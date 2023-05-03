Breaking News
Novak Djokovic can play US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Djokovic, one of the highest profile athletes to remain unvaccinated, has not been able to play in the United States since the vaccine mandate came into effect in November 2021

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be free to play in this year’s US Open after the United States government confirmed it is lifting its Covid-19 vaccine mandate on international travellers. 


Djokovic, one of the highest profile athletes to remain unvaccinated, has not been able to play in the United States since the vaccine mandate came into effect in November 2021.



Also Read: Novak Djokovic out of Madrid Masters due to injury


The 35-year-old World No. 1 last played the US Open in 2021, when his bid to complete a calendar year Grand Slam ended in defeat in the final to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. Since then Djokovic has been a glaring absentee from US tennis tournaments due to the travel mandate.

