Djokovic survives scare

Novak Djokovic returns to Jacob Fearnley in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to fight by British outsider Jacob Fearnley before reaching the third round for the 18th time on Thursday.

Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 but had to save two break points midway through the fourth set before seeing off the challenge of the World number 277.

“I had never seen him play so there is always the element of surprise. He had nothing to lose and served well. I was a little lucky in the fourth set,” admitted Djokovic.

