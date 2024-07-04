Breaking News
Djokovic survives scare

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 but had to save two break points midway through the fourth set before seeing off the challenge of the World number 277

Novak Djokovic returns to Jacob Fearnley in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to fight by British outsider Jacob Fearnley before reaching the third round for the 18th time on Thursday. 


Also Read: Bhambri-Olivetti move to second round


Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 but had to save two break points midway through the fourth set before seeing off the challenge of the World number 277. 


“I had never seen him play so there is always the element of surprise. He had nothing to lose and served well. I was a little lucky in the fourth set,” admitted Djokovic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

