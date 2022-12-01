Don Bosco are U-16 champs

Matunga team beat Children’s Academy (Malad) 5-0 to win Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school hockey title, while St Stanislaus (Bandra) team emerge boys U-14 winners

The victorious Don Bosco (Matunga) boys U-16 team at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate

Don Bosco (Matunga) thrashed Children’s Academy (Malad) 5-0 to clinch the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) boys U-16 inter-school hockey title, while St Stanislaus (Bandra) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 6-5 via tie-breaker to emerge U-14 champions at MHAL Stadium in Churchgate on Wednesday.

Ratnesh shines for Bosco

In the boys U-16 final, Ratnesh Chile scored a brace, while Nauman Sayed, Aashay Bhoyar and Advait Pol netted a goal each to complete the rout. Meanwhile, the U-14 final was a nail-biting encounter as compared the U-16 one. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Jordan Desmond and Parth Ghatkamble scored for St Stanislaus and Don Bosco respectively.



Boys U-14 winners St Stanislaus (Bandra) with their trophy yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Skye scores twice

In the shootout, Ethan Dsouza, Zidane Fernandes Skye D’Costa scored for St Stanislaus but the Bosco boys bounced back and scored via Arnav Khot, Rishi Jathan and Arav Phanse to make it 4-4. In the sudden death, Skye scored the winner for Stanislaus, while Bosco’s Arnav Khot missed his opportunity.

In the U-16 third place match, St Stanislaus (Bandra) thumped Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) 4-0. Shaun D’Mello netted twice, while Kaide Pereira and Mikhail Miranda scored a goal each.

Also Read: Dhruv Shah, Keisha Jhavei clinch MSSA table-tennis titles

Mitansh on target

In the U-14 third place match, riding on Mitansh Rane’s goal, St Domnic Savio (Andheri) beat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 1-0.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal