Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Donald Trump takes a WWE turn struts to Undertakers theme at UFC 309 WATCH

Donald Trump takes a WWE turn, struts to Undertaker’s theme at UFC 309: WATCH

Updated on: 17 November,2024 03:11 PM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Trump entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card accompanied by UFC chief executive Dana White, who was a prominent backer during his election campaign

Donald Trump takes a WWE turn, struts to Undertaker’s theme at UFC 309: WATCH

US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswa stand up after UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones' TKO victory (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Donald Trump takes a WWE turn, struts to Undertaker’s theme at UFC 309: WATCH
x
00:00

US President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.


Trump entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card accompanied by UFC chief executive Dana White, who was a prominent backer during his election campaign.


Several political allies of Trump were also in attendance for the mixed-martial arts fights, including entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been asked by Trump to lead efforts to cut government inefficiency.


Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump has nominated to be health secretary, was also at the fight and a photo posted on X showed the pair flying to the event together on Trump's private plane.

The night had the feel of a post-election night out for the Republicans. Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman tapped for the role of director of national intelligence, was also in the crowd along with Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr and musician Kid Rock -- a regular at Trump rallies.

Also Read: Rory McIlroy sees Donald Trump win as key to bridging divisions between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

After waving to the chanting crowd, Trump warmly greeted UFC broadcast analyst Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who also endorsed Trump after he appeared as a guest on his show. The venue's "jumbotron" giant screen above the cage where fighters did battle then showed a video featuring highlights of the election campaign with soundbites from Trump.

Trump became the focal point of attention as he made his entrance to The Undertaker's iconic theme song. Trump, known for his penchant for WWE themes at public events, opted for the "American Badass" theme this time—The Undertaker’s entrance music during his early 2000s transformation, when the wrestler rode a motorcycle to the ring. This theme was a staple for nearly four years.

The film ended with the numbers 45 and 47 on the screen, representing the Republican's previous and upcoming presidency. Fans chanted "USA, USA," a refrain frequently heard at Trump rallies, including one he held at Madison Square Garden last month.

Also Read: When MS Dhoni took a swing at US politics...on golf course with Donald Trump: WATCH

Trump watched the fights alongside Musk from front row seats next to the caged octagon. After Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round technical knockout against fellow American Stipe Miocic in the main event, the fighter celebrated with Trump's trademark 'YMCA' dance.

"I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," said Jones, receiving a huge roar of approval from the crowd. After leading the crowd in another round of "USA, USA" chant, Jones then passed his heavyweight championship belt to Trump and spent some time in conversation with the President-elect. Trump frequently attends UFC events and attended three fights during his campaign for the White House.

His ties to the fight world run deep. He featured retired WrestleMania star Hulk Hogan at the Republican convention in August and hosted UFC bouts at his casinos in the early days, when the series struggled to gain traction and well before it became today's multi-billion success.

(With AFP inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump wwe sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK