Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > When MS Dhoni took a swing at US politicson golf course with Donald Trump WATCH

When MS Dhoni took a swing at US politics...on golf course with Donald Trump: WATCH

Updated on: 06 November,2024 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dhoni, who was on vacation in the USA at the time, seized the opportunity to meet the Republican politician, and the two spent an afternoon on the golf course together

When MS Dhoni took a swing at US politics...on golf course with Donald Trump: WATCH

MS Dhoni, Donald Trump (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
When MS Dhoni took a swing at US politics...on golf course with Donald Trump: WATCH
x
00:00

A viral throwback video from September last year, featuring former India captain MS Dhoni in an unexpected golf contest with Donald Trump, has resurfaced following the latter's victory in the United States presidential elections on Wednesday.


Dhoni, who was on vacation in the USA at the time, seized the opportunity to meet the Republican politician, and the two spent an afternoon on the golf course together.


The video, showcasing their friendly yet competitive match, quickly garnered attention, with fans across India and the world lauding Dhoni’s international appeal. His interaction with Trump sparked curiosity, particularly given the Indian cricketer’s longstanding reputation for maintaining a neutral stance on political matters.


At the time of their meeting, Trump had just officially launched his bid for the 2024 presidential election. While some observers speculated that Dhoni’s casual meeting with the former president could be interpreted as an endorsement, the cricketer chose not to comment publicly or engage on social media, opting to keep the focus on the personal nature of the encounter.

Also Read: IPL 2025 retentions: Excitement surrounds among fans over MS Dhoni's retention

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

In a separate development, Dhoni has officially been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, albeit under unique circumstances.

The 41-year-old, who has not played an international match since 2019, will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores. This decision is in line with IPL regulations, which allow retired players to be retained in the uncapped category, and is a testament to Dhoni’s continued value within the franchise.

CSK, in a bid to manage its finances ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, successfully negotiated with Dhoni to accept a pay cut. Despite his legendary status and immense marketability, the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman agreed to take a reduced salary to help the franchise stay within budgetary limits. This move reflects Dhoni’s unwavering commitment to CSK, with whom he has enjoyed unparalleled success, including multiple IPL titles.

As the mega auction draws near, set for November 24 and 25, MS Dhoni’s retention as an uncapped player ensures his continued influence in the IPL while maintaining his pivotal role with CSK, even as the future of his cricketing career remains focused on the T20 league.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ms dhoni donald trump us president cricket news golf

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK