Double points for Kush, but disappointment for Jehan

Jehan, who is in his fourth season, finished 14th in the Feature Race after getting a 10 second penalty for an unsafe rejoin. He was caught in a collision in the Sprint Race

Kush Maini

Kush Maini continued his impressive run in his rookie Formula 2 season with a double points finish while fellow Indian Jehan Daruvala drew a blank following his collision in the Sprint Race here.

Staying out of trouble in the Sprint Race, Maini benefitted from the dramatic final restart to find himself fourth by the chequered flag. Contrastingly in the Feature Race, he flexed his overtaking muscles to make up nine places for fifth and held his nerve throughout a tense duel with Dennis Hauger.

Reflecting on his first visit to the Azerbaijani capital, Maini said he was more than happy with his effort, considering he started both races in P14.

“Yesterday we made our way to P8 and then there was carnage at the end, which we got lucky with for a change and managed to get P4. Today, honestly there were no Safety Cars, no crashes really in front of me, so every position I made I made on merit. Making up 19 positions in two races, I’m so proud of. The car felt fantastic all weekend,” he said.

