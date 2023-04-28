Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Jehan eyes Azerbaijan podium hat trick

India's Jehan eyes Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Daruvala, 24, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km long street track on his first visit to the venue in 2021

India's Jehan eyes Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Jehan Daruvala

Listen to this article
India's Jehan eyes Azerbaijan podium hat-trick
x
00:00

Jehan Daruvala will be eyeing a hat-trick of podiums at Azerbaijan as Formula 2 returns to action at the Baku city circuit after a month-long break.


Daruvala, 24, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km long street track on his first visit to the venue in 2021.



Also Read: India’s Jehan eyes double podium Down Under


He followed that up with a second-place finish last year, crossing the line less than half a second behind the race winner. “I’ve got a bit of unfinished business as I very nearly won here last year. I’m feeling relaxed, recharged and confident heading into the weekend,” Jehan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK