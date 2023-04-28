India's Jehan eyes Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Daruvala, 24, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km long street track on his first visit to the venue in 2021

Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala will be eyeing a hat-trick of podiums at Azerbaijan as Formula 2 returns to action at the Baku city circuit after a month-long break.

He followed that up with a second-place finish last year, crossing the line less than half a second behind the race winner. “I’ve got a bit of unfinished business as I very nearly won here last year. I’m feeling relaxed, recharged and confident heading into the weekend,” Jehan said.

