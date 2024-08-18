Breaking News
Double trap great Wilson applies for post of India coach

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“I have e-mailed my CV to the National Rifle Association of India and am waiting to hear from them. I want to work with the senior team to prepare them for the LA Games and the juniors to prepare them for the next 8-12 years,” said Wilson

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Legendary double trap marksman Peter Wilson of Great Britain, who guided country-mate Nathan Hales to trap gold at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has shown interest in the Indian team coaching job and wants to train the shooters for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.


“I have e-mailed my CV to the National Rifle Association of India and am waiting to hear from them. I want to work with the senior team to prepare them for the LA Games and the juniors to prepare them for the next 8-12 years,” said Wilson.


