Double trap great Wilson applies for post of India coach

“I have e-mailed my CV to the National Rifle Association of India and am waiting to hear from them. I want to work with the senior team to prepare them for the LA Games and the juniors to prepare them for the next 8-12 years,” said Wilson

Legendary double trap marksman Peter Wilson of Great Britain, who guided country-mate Nathan Hales to trap gold at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has shown interest in the Indian team coaching job and wants to train the shooters for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

