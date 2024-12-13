Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali Takes Crown as the Best School for Sports in Mumbai

Sports For All (SFA) continues to revolutionise grassroots sports by professionalising, organising, and monetising opportunities for young athletes. Similarly, the young student footballers were overjoyed to meet and greet the Mumbai City FC stars, lining up to take autographs and pictures with them

The SFA Championships 2024 Mumbai concluded with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, emerging as the overall champions. The grand finale was graced by special guests, including Mumbai City FC’s Ayush Chhikara and Halen Nongtdu and former Indian hockey player and Olympian Gavin Ferreira adding a touch of inspiration to the event.

The spotlight at the SFA Championships 2024 Mumbai shone brightly on the exceptional achievements of the tournament’s standout athletes. Veer Bhadu, from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, earned the title of Golden Boy, clinching gold in both boxing and wrestling. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Jagda, representing Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, claimed the Golden Girl title, securing gold medals in Wrestling, Judo, and Throwball

Sports For All (SFA) continues to revolutionise grassroots sports by professionalising, organising, and monetising opportunities for young athletes. This year's championships attracted over 21,000 participants aged between 3 and 18 from 790 schools across Mumbai, marking a milestone in the event’s growth.

The final day of the SFA Championships 2024 Mumbai saw the Kho Kho tournament conclude in style. R.F. Naik Vidyalaya and Jr College, Kopar Khairane, dominated the field to secure gold in the U-14 category, while Vibgyor High, Malad East, claimed gold in the boys’ U-16 division. In the girls’ U-18 category, Fatima High School, Vidyavihar, clinched the gold medal with an impressive performance.

Eventual winners, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyalaya, Borivali, excelled in multiple disciplines, earning the title of Best School for Sport with stellar performances in Badminton, Throwball, Judo, and Wrestling. Meanwhile, Don Bosco High School, Matunga, was deemed the best school in Hockey and was presented the award by Ferreira, who represented India at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Their picture together, with the addition of hockey sticks, was one for the keeps.

Similarly, the young student footballers were overjoyed to meet and greet the Mumbai City FC stars, lining up to take autographs and pictures with them. Oberoi International School, Goregaon, was declared the best school in Football and was presented the award by the MCFC duo.

The closing ceremony was the conclusion of an exciting three-month championship journey, demonstrating the importance of sport in India and the values of community and sportsmanship. The competition began in October with thrilling games in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Hyderabad. It continued in November with games in Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Pune, and concluded in December with the Championships in Jaipur and Mumbai, providing a platform to more than 150,000 students from nearly 4,700 schools across the country.

The success of the SFA Championships 2024 was a collective achievement, made possible by the dedication of athletes, the guidance of coaches, the tireless support of parents, the energy of the participating schools and the various venues and federations involved, all of who understand the power of sports and how it impacts our society. This event marks just the beginning; India’s sports ecosystem needs greater participation, encouragement, and investment to unlock its full potential and create a lasting impact on future generations.

