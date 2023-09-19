Breaking News
Duplantis, Tsegay set new records

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Eugene
AP , PTI |

Duplantis and Ethiopia distance runner Gudaf Tsegay both set new world records on Sunday to wrap up the season at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis in Eugene, US, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Duplantis, Tsegay set new records
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis didn’t exactly remember soaring over the bar to set a new world record at the Prefontaine Classic, but knew what came next. “I just looked up and the bar was still there,” he laughed.


Duplantis and Ethiopia distance runner Gudaf Tsegay both set new world records on Sunday to wrap up the season at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet. Known as Mondo, Duplantis leaped 6.23m). The reigning world champion broke his own record of 6.22m which he had set indoors earlier this year.


Earlier in the day, Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000m, finishing in 14:00.21. Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay’s finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best.


