Finishing behind Ebenyo was Victor Kipruto Togom with a timing of 1:12:26 followed by Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke (1:13:36) in third spot.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Sutuma Asefa Kebede

Listen to this article Ebenyo, Kebede clinch Kolkata 25K titles x 00:00

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede set new meet records in the men’s and women’s categories respectively to win the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

Ebenyo stopped the clock at 1:11:13s to better fellow Kenyan athlete Leonard Barsoton’s record of 1:12:49s.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Havertz strikes late as Arsenal defeat Brighton

Finishing behind Ebenyo was Victor Kipruto Togom with a timing of 1:12:26 followed by Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke (1:13:36) in third spot.

Meanwhile, Kebede applied pressure at the last kilometre to win in 1:18:47.

Yehualaw (1:19:26) and Kenya’s Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (1:21:43) finished behind her.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever