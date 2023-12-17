Breaking News
Ebenyo, Kebede clinch Kolkata 25K titles

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Sutuma Asefa Kebede

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede set new meet records in the men’s and women’s categories respectively to win the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.


Ebenyo stopped the clock at 1:11:13s to better fellow Kenyan athlete Leonard Barsoton’s record of 1:12:49s.'


Finishing behind Ebenyo was Victor Kipruto Togom with a timing of 1:12:26 followed by Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke (1:13:36) in third spot.

Meanwhile, Kebede applied pressure at the last kilometre to win in 1:18:47.

Yehualaw (1:19:26) and Kenya’s Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (1:21:43) finished behind her.

