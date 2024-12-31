Berhanu would be eyeing a hat-trick after back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, something which would make him the first runner to achieve the honour in the history of the race

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ethiopian runners Berhanu, Minsewo set to defend titles x 00:00

The famed Ethiopian long-distance runners, led by reigning champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo, will return to defend their titles when the Tata Mumbai Marathon is held in the city on January 19 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Djokovic-Kyrgios light up Brisbane with stunning win

Berhanu would be eyeing a hat-trick after back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, something which would make him the first runner to achieve the honour in the history of the race.

Kenya’s John Kelai, winner in 2007 and 2008, made an attempt earlier but managed a third place in 2009. Although Ethiopia’s female runner Mulu Seboka secured three victories in Mumbai, she skipped the 2007 edition before claiming her third title.