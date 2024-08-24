Breaking News
Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The 10K race will see the maximum participation with over 8,000 registrations, while the 21K half-marathon will witness a field of 4,000 runners, including some elite athletes from Maharashtra and elsewhere

Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Mumbai Half Marathon to be held on Sunday with around 20,000 participants set to take part including more than 6,000 women. 


Also Read: Four-time Mumbai Marathon winner Sudha Singh hails maiden bronze feat in 2015



Tendulkar will flag off key races from 5am at the Bandra Kurla Complex. The 10K race will see the maximum participation with over 8,000 registrations, while the 21K half-marathon will witness a field of 4,000 runners, including some elite athletes from Maharashtra and elsewhere.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

