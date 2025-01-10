F1: Aston Martin pick Cowell as boss

Cowell, renowned for his tenure as the head of Mercedes’ F1 engine division from 2008 to 2020, joined in October

Aston Martin Formula 1 has announced that Andy Cowell, the chief executive officer, will now also serve as the team principal of the British outfit.

Cowell, renowned for his tenure as the head of Mercedes’ F1 engine division from 2008 to 2020, joined in October.

The restructuring sees Mike Krack, the outgoing team principal, become the Chief Trackside Officer.

The changes also introduced Enrico Cardile, formerly of Ferrari, as Chief Technical Officer, who is tasked with overseeing car design.

