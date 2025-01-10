Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri Olivetti bow out from Auckland Classic in semis

Updated on: 11 January,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Before teaming up with Olivetti, India No. 2 Bhambri gained valuable experience on the Tour partnering with Venus, entering the Australian Open well-prepared

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti frittered away a solid start to make a semi-final exit from the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday.


Also Read: Kyrgios eyes Grand Slam return after two-years gap


The unseeded Indo-French combine had the momentum but the top seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus bounced back strongly to win 3-6, 6-1, 5-10 in the last-four pairs match of the ATP 250 event.


Bhambri and Olivetti took 90 points each and spilt USD 10150 for their effort in the tournament. Before teaming up with Olivetti, India No. 2 Bhambri gained valuable experience on the Tour partnering with Venus, entering the Australian Open well-prepared. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

