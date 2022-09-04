F1: Max Verstappen on pole at Dutch Grand Prix

“Unbelievable! Especially after yesterday, we worked really well overnight to turn it around. A qualifying lap around here is insane. Today the car was enjoyable to drive,” said Verstappen after taking his second successive pole at home and third this season

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen edged out Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on Saturday to snatch pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver lapped the rolling 4.2-km long seaside Zandvoort track in one minute, 10.342 seconds beating Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds at the end of a closely contested qualifying hour. Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was third, 0.092 seconds adrift, with the top-three drivers covered by less than a tenth of a second.

“Unbelievable! Especially after yesterday, we worked really well overnight to turn it around. A qualifying lap around here is insane. Today the car was enjoyable to drive,” said Verstappen after taking his second successive pole at home and third this season.

