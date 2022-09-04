Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > F1 Max Verstappen on pole at Dutch Grand Prix

F1: Max Verstappen on pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Zandvoort (Netherlands)
Abhishek Takle |

Max Verstappen


Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen edged out Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on Saturday to snatch pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix.


The Red Bull driver lapped the rolling 4.2-km long seaside Zandvoort track in one minute, 10.342 seconds beating Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds at the end of a closely contested qualifying hour. Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was third, 0.092 seconds adrift, with the top-three drivers covered by less than a tenth of a second. 

Also Read: Duplantis, Fraser-Pryce suffer shock defeats at Diamond League meet


“Unbelievable! Especially after yesterday, we worked really well overnight to turn it around. A qualifying lap around here is insane. Today the car was enjoyable to drive,” said Verstappen after taking his second successive pole at home and third this season. 

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc formula one sports news

