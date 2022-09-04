Duplantis, Fraser-Pryce suffer shock defeats at Diamond League meet

There were upsets galore at the Diamond League event in Brussels as pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce were both ousted early in the tournament

Armand Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce suffered shock defeats at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on Friday. World, Olympic and European pole vault champion Duplantis, also the world record holder, failed three times at 5.91 metres. That failure handed victory to Ernest Obiena of the Philippines. It was Duplantis’s first defeat in a dominant season in which he won two world titles, indoor and out, setting two new world records (6.20 and 6.21m) in the process.

Filipino Obiano, was to follow, the rest of the field heading for an early shower. Obiano cleared 5.91m on the third time of asking.

There was a similar upset in the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson trumping five-time world champion Fraser-Pryce. Jackson, crowned 200m world champion in Oregon in July—also ahead of Fraser-Pryce, clocked 10.73sec in a photo-finish with her teammate, at one-hundredth of a second.

