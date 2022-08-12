Fraser-Pryce, Lyles shine; Kipyegon misses record

Lyles, who won the world 200m title last month in a blistering 19.31sec, also set a meet record, clocking 19.46sec—the ninth fastest time ever run over the distance—to improve on his own previous mark of 19.65 set back in 2018

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after winning the 100m dash at Monaco. Pic/AFP

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles underlined their dominant sprint seasons with victories at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday, as Faith Kipyegon narrowly missed a sensational world record in the 1500m.



Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce, fresh from a fifth world 100m title in Eugene last month, clocked a world leading 10.62 seconds for the win, the sixth fastest time ever run over the blue riband event. The Jamaican’s victory at the Stade Louis II was her third sub-10.70 run within a week and saw her become the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season. Her time also smashed the previous meet best of 10.72sec set by disgraced American Marion Jones in 1998. “I did what I needed to do and we had fun and let the clock do the talking,” said Fraser-Pryce.

Lyles, who won the world 200m title last month in a blistering 19.31sec, also set a meet record, clocking 19.46sec—the ninth fastest time ever run over the distance—to improve on his own previous mark of 19.65 set back in 2018.

