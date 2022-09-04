Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2022 Medvedev sets up Kyrgios blockbuster Murray ousted

US Open 2022: Medvedev sets up Kyrgios blockbuster; Murray ousted

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Medvedev eased past World No.174 Wu, who came through qualifying, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios made the fourth round by seeing off America’s JJ Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Kyrgios leads the pair’s head-to-head record 3-1

US Open 2022: Medvedev sets up Kyrgios blockbuster; Murray ousted

Daniil Medvedev


 World No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev ended the dream US Open run of China’s Wu Yibing on Friday to set-up a blockbuster Last-16 clash against Nick Kyrgios


Medvedev eased past World No.174 Wu, who came through qualifying, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios made the fourth round by seeing off America’s JJ Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Kyrgios leads the pair’s head-to-head record 3-1. 

Also Read: Most incredible ride: Serena Williams bows out of Tennis


Meanwhile, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini reached a fourth successive US Open Last 16 on Friday with a marathon four-sets win over 2012 champion Andy Murray. 

World No.14 Berrettini came through 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, crunching 18 aces and 55 winners in total on Arthur Ashe Court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK