US Open 2022: Medvedev sets up Kyrgios blockbuster; Murray ousted

World No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev ended the dream US Open run of China’s Wu Yibing on Friday to set-up a blockbuster Last-16 clash against Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev eased past World No.174 Wu, who came through qualifying, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios made the fourth round by seeing off America’s JJ Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Kyrgios leads the pair’s head-to-head record 3-1.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini reached a fourth successive US Open Last 16 on Friday with a marathon four-sets win over 2012 champion Andy Murray.

World No.14 Berrettini came through 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, crunching 18 aces and 55 winners in total on Arthur Ashe Court.

