F1: Max Verstappen wins French GP after Charles Leclerc crashes out

The 24-year-old Dutchman drove with flawless control in the searing heat to guide his Red Bull home 10.587 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ Hamilton, in his 300th race, with George Russell, in the second Mercedes, beating Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, for third

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium at the Circuit Paul-Ricard in Le Castellet in southern France yesterday. Pic/AFP

World champion Max Verstappen took full advantage of Charles Leclerc crashing out of the lead to extend his advantage in this year’s title race with a crushing victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s sun-baked French Grand Prix.



It was Verstappen’s seventh win this season and the 27th of his career and a blow to Leclerc’s challenge in the opening race of the second half of the season. After 12 of the 22 races, Verstappen leads Leclerc by 63 points in the drivers’ standings.



“We had good pace, but it was hard to follow here with the tyres overheating so we stayed calm,” said Verstappen. “You never know how it is going to go... It was unlucky for Charles and I’m glad he is ok.”

