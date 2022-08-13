F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton gets stressed to drive on normal roads

Driving around the south of France during his interview, Hamilton said F1 drivers are wired differently. “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second

Lewis Hamilton

Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is not afraid to drive at a speed of 200mph, but normal roads scare him. “I just think I find it stressful. I try not to do things that don’t add to my life,” the seven-time world champion driver told Vanity Fair magazine.

Driving around the south of France during his interview, Hamilton said F1 drivers are wired differently. “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second.

Look, we’re on these roads, anything can happen. People say: ‘Dude! You drive around at 200 miles an hour!’ And I’m like, in terms of fear factor, that’s easy for me. I guess we’re just all wired differently,” said Hamilton, whose vehicle collection includes Ferrari LaFerrari, a McLaren P1 and an MV Agusta bike.