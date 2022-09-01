Breaking News
F2: Jehan Daruvala hoping for trouble-free weekend at Dutch GP

Updated on: 01 September,2022 09:27 PM IST  |  Zandvoort
The 23-year-old has endured a difficult run in recent races and a streak of misfortune that has hampered his F2 campaign. In the last race, a fuel pump failure saw him ruled out of the race before it could even begin

Jehan Daruvala


Indian racer Jehan Daruvala heads to Zandvoort. the Netherlands, this weekend hoping for a trouble-free outing at the Dutch round of the Formula 2 Championship.


The 23-year-old has endured a difficult run in recent races and a streak of misfortune that has hampered his F2 campaign.

The most recent stroke of ill luck hit the Red Bull youngster last week at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.


Set to chalk up an eighth podium finish of the year with a second-placed start in Saturday's sprint race, Daruvala was sidelined on the formation lap itself with a fuel pump failure, Daruvala's management team informed in a release on Thursday.

In the feature race on Sunday, a rash move by Roy Nissany led to a collision that damaged Daruvala's front wing, forced him to pit early and compromised his strategy.

Daruvala said, "We've had a tough run of races recently and honestly I just want to put a straightforward weekend together in Zandvoort. It's a track I know from my junior career and one I enjoy and I'm looking forward to a trouble-free run this weekend."

This year is the first time that Formula 2 races around the twists and banked corners of the seaside Zandvoort track.

But Daruvala, a three-time F2 winner, raced there while competing for the European Formula 3 championship. He finished third there in 2018.

The venue will host the second of a triple-header run of races on consecutive weekends, with Italy's Monza bringing the curtain down on the championship's European season next week.

The series is racing as a support event to the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

