Federer backs Djokovic to keep winning Slams

Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14, we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title, saying the Serbian still looks young on the court and will continue to win major titles.


With a legendary career that spanned several years, Federer secured an impressive 20 major titles before his retirement last year. But he has since been overtaken by both Rafael Nadal (22) and Djokovic. Djokovic surpassed Federer’s 22 majors record at Wimbledon last year. He then equalled Nadal’s 22 grand slams by winning Australian Open back in January, before moving to 23 with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud on Sunday at the French Open.


“I thought what Novak did is incredible. Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak. It’s a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player,” Federer was quoted by I News.


“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14, we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20—I don’t remember who was first—and then Rafa pushed it to 22,” Federer said. “Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time.”

