Novak Djokovic extends lead over Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in 'Big Titles'

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Pics/AFP

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued to extend his lead in the Big Titles race on Sunday as he clinched the French Open 2023 to become the first player to capture all four major trophies at least three times.

In the clay-court major final, the 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his record 23rd Grand Slam title. He has now won six out of the last eight majors in which he has participated.

In the race for the Big Titles, which includes Grand Slam titles, Olympic singles gold medals, the Nitto ATP Finals, and ATP Masters 1000 competitions, Djokovic has pulled far ahead of his main competitors, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (who is now retired).

The Serbian holds the record for most major championship wins (23; solo record), Nitto ATP Finals victories (6; tied with Federer); and Masters 1000 victories (38; solo record). He currently has 67 Big Title victories against Nadal's 59 and Federer's 54.

The 36-year-old is also halfway to becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam by winning all four majors in the same season. Before losing in the US Open final in 2021, Djokovic won the first three major championships of the year.

In the French Open 2023 final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic overcame Ruud's strong start to secure his historic victory. The third seed won the first set after trailing 1-4 in the tie-break. He then produced some of his best hitting of the past two days in the second and third sets en route to a three-hour, 13-minute victory.

