Novak Djokovic defeats Casper Ruud to win third French Open title, completes record 23 Grand Slam titles

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic thumps Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final to win his third Roland Garros title and complete a record 23 singles Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s singles final in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic quelled a tough challenge from Casper Ruud to win his third French Open men’s singles title and a historic 23 Grand Slam title that broke the tie with Rafael Nadal and made him the oldest player to win the title in Paris.

Djokovic came back from 1-4 in the first set to force a tie-break and then won the next two sets to prevail over his Norwegian opponent 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5. Djokovic overcame a strong start from Ruud to seal his historic victory. The third seed delivered a high-class tie-break display to claim a first set in which he had trailed 1-4 before producing some of his purest hitting of the fortnight in the second and third en route to a three-hour, 13-minute triumph.

With his win, the three-time Roland Garros titlist Djokovic also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz, eclipsed Rafael Nadal as the oldest Roland Garros champion at the age of 36 years and 20 days and became the first man to win all four Grand Slam events at least three times.

Ruud battled well but was unable to maintain his scintillating start. The 24-year-old, who also reached finals at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2022, did not win more than two points in a return game after 4-3 in the first set as Djokovic ruthlessly shut down his opponent’s efforts to rally.

The first set which lasted more than one hour and 20 minutes set the tone for the final as Djokovic fought back after losing his serve and took the match to the tiebreaker.

Djokovic, 36, was broken on a terrible overhead miss in the second game after Ruud held on love. The Norwegian started with a 2-0 advantage, after winning a 10-plus minute game that had five deuces and which saw Ruud inch ahead in the end on his third opportunity. Ruud managed to consolidate his break advantage and went up 3-0 by holding his serve.

However, Djokovic claimed his first break of the contest as Ruud fumbled an overhead. He went on to win the next two games, coming back from 1-4 down to level scores 4-4.

Ruud then saved a break point en route to making it 5-4. However, despite a sensational point from Ruud which he won thanks to a tweener off a Djokovic lob that gave him a 0-30 advantage, Djokovic managed to dig deep and steer the set to the tie-breaker and grabbed the first set 7-6(1) in 1hr 21mins.

