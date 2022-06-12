Felicitation functions after Tokyo Games led to loss of focus: Lovlina

The Tokyo Games medallist added that she didn’t feel “mentally strong” at the World Championships last month

Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday said the endless functions and other commitments outside the boxing ring affected her training and led to a loss of focus after her Olympic bronze-winning performance.

The Tokyo Games medallist added that she didn’t feel “mentally strong” at the World Championships last month.

Competing in her first international event since her podium finish in Tokyo last year, Lovlina’s World Championship campaign in the 70 kg category came to an early end after a disappointing loss in the pre-quarterfinals.

“Main thing was that in the World Championship I wasn’t that strong mentally. I wasn’t able to focus properly. I have worked on that,” Lovlina told reporters after sealing a Commonwealth Games berth in the 70kg event.

“My aim was to win gold in Tokyo but I couldn’t. After that, in my mind I kept thinking I have to train and do well in the next competition. But that didn’t happen,” she added.

Since the Olympics, the 24-year-old had to attend innumerable felicitations and functions but all the attention has come with a price. “After Tokyo people started expecting a lot. I had to attend several functions also and you can’t say no because they’ll think after winning a medal she’s developed an ego.

“There are moments when you can’t do anything and you have to miss your training. This affects us. A player should be given space to focus on the game. I didn’t think all of this would affect my performance, but somewhere it did.”

This is not the first time an athlete has complained of being burdened with commitments after winning a medal.

Last year, after winning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, even javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had said his training took a hit as he had to attend numerous functions and Lovlina, felr people should be mindful of the athlete’s needs.

