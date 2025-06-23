Arthur de Sloover dished out a terrific finish, firing the ball into the top right corner to give Belgium the lead (8th min) India restored parity through Sukhjeet Singh’s strike from a penalty corner (21st min)

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article India beat Belgium 4-3 to end losing streak x 00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team edged past Belgium 4-3 to register its first win in the European leg of FIH Pro League here on Sunday, ending a run of seven successive losses.

Arthur de Sloover dished out a terrific finish, firing the ball into the top right corner to give Belgium the lead (8th min) India restored parity through Sukhjeet Singh’s strike from a penalty corner (21st min). Belgium threatened on the break and struck again through Nicolas Stockbroekx (24th min), but Sukhjeet equalised 11 minutes later.

Amit Rohidas then put India ahead via a penalty corner. However, the joy was short-lived as Belgium hit back again through Thibeau Labouchere (41st min)

Nevertheless, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh came to the fore, coolly converting a penalty stroke in the penultimate minute of the match to ensure India had the last laugh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever