Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India beat Belgium 4 3 to end losing streak

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Antwerp (Belgium)
PTI |

Arthur de Sloover dished out a terrific finish, firing the ball into the top right corner to give Belgium the lead (8th min) India restored parity through Sukhjeet Singh’s strike from a penalty corner (21st min)

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Indian men’s hockey team edged past Belgium 4-3 to register its first win in the European leg of FIH Pro League here on Sunday, ending a run of seven successive losses.

Arthur de Sloover dished out a terrific finish, firing the ball into the top right corner to give Belgium the lead (8th min) India restored parity through Sukhjeet Singh’s strike from a penalty corner (21st min). Belgium threatened on the break and struck again through Nicolas Stockbroekx (24th min), but Sukhjeet equalised 11 minutes later.


Amit Rohidas then put India ahead via a penalty corner. However, the joy was short-lived as Belgium hit back again through Thibeau Labouchere (41st min)
Nevertheless, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh came to the fore, coolly converting a penalty stroke in the penultimate minute of the match to ensure India had the last laugh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

