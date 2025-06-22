Breaking News
Belgium thrash India men and women

Belgium thrash India men and women

Updated on: 22 June,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Belgium
PTI

It was the team’s fifth consecutive loss in the European leg of the tournament

Belgium thrash India men and women

Representation pic

Belgium thrash India men and women
The Indian men’s team lost their seventh successive game in the FIH Pro League, succumbing to a resounding 3-6 defeat to Belgium on Saturday. Arthur van Doren scored in the first minute off a penalty corner to put Belgium in the lead before Alexander Hendrickx made it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

Dilpreet Singh (36th min) and  Mandeep Singh (38th min) restored parity for India, but, the defence crumbled in the fourth quarter as Belgium pumped in goals through Roman Duvekot (49th), Thibeau Stockbroekx (53rd) and van Doren (54th), to take 5-2 lead. 


Amit Rohidas pulled one back for India in the 56th minute, but Belgium added another goal in the 59th minute through Tom Boon to emerge 6-3 winners. Earlier, the Indian women’s team suffered a similarly chastening defeat, going down 1-5 to Belgium. It was the team’s fifth consecutive loss in the European leg of the tournament.


India took the lead through Deepika (6th min) before Belgium pumped in five goals through Hélène Brasseur (37th min, 55th min), Lucie Breyne (41st min), Ambre Ballenghien (54th min) and Charlotte Englebert (58th min).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

