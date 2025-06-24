For a team driven by coach Craig Fulton’s defend-to-win strategy, it’s shocking to see the defence crumble during the end of their FIH Pro League engagements in Europe

Belgium’s Thibeau Stockbroekx (second from right) scores against India during the FIH Pro League match at Antwerp on Sunday. Pic/AP, PTI

Having lost seven-out-of-eight games in their FIH Pro League trip to Europe reflects poorly on an Indian team that has bagged back-to-back bronze medals at the prestigious Olympic Games.

Worse still, conceding as many as 26 goals en route, is in stark contrast to chief coach Craig Fulton’s well publicised defend-to-win strategy, because clearly, it is defensive lapses that have cost Harmanpreet Singh’s Men in Blue this time. And a 4-3 win in their final outing, against Belgium on Sunday, hardly makes up for this poor show on the road.

Forwards have done well

While India’s attacking midfielders and forwards like Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek have been, both creative and aggressive in the opposition circle, the defence has faltered time and again.

Consistently costly errors by defenders Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess have not only led to loss in ball possession at crucial junctures, but have also resulted in the conceding of soft goals that brought down the team’s morale.

Jarmanpreet has been most guilty in this context. His wild and aimless clearances sometimes even at the expense of a card and penalty corner (vs Argentina), worsened things at the back. Against Argentina, he almost turned the ball into his own net. An attacker pushed the ball towards him inside the Indian striking circle and Jarmanpreet erroneously tapped it towards the Indian goal. Thankfully, goalkeeper Krishan Pathak deflected it away.

Pathak, the saviour

In fact, had it not been for Pathak’s sharp dives — at times he was even airborne (vs Australia) to make an interception with his outstretched stick — India’s average goals conceded on this tour would have easily been double of the 3.25 they conceded in each of their eight matches.

Defenders Sanjay and Nilam also erred, but their comparatively lesser experience could be attributed to the same. That’s not an excuse for someone like Jugraj Singh though. In the final minute of the match against Argentina, India were awarded a penalty stroke which Jugraj stepped up to take and beat Argentine custodian Tomas Santiago. However, the Argentines appealed that Jugraj had not taken the stroke correctly. While taking a stroke, the rule states that “the player must push, flick or scoop the ball only” and that a “dragging action to play the ball is not permitted.” Clearly, Jugraj either dragged the ball or tapped it in, both of which are not allowed. While defensive errors in high intensity match situations are understandable, to be unaware of such a crucial rule on this stage is almost unpardonable. Interestingly, the Argentine goalkeeper was off his line before the stroke was taken so the referee ordered a retake, but this time Jugraj failed to beat Santiago, who simply parried the ball away and India ended up losing 1-2.

Disastrous tour

India’s disastrous Europe trip has pegged them back to the 8th position in the nine-team FIH Pro League, with only Ireland behind them. Worse still, India, who have completed their 16 matches, have suffered the most defeats (10) and conceded the highest number of goals (38) among all teams, again, with only Ireland behind them.

26

No. of goals India conceded in their last eight matches

Seven

No. of consecutive losses in last eight matches (a record)

Eight

India’s position in the nine-team FIH Pro League