Firm favourites India start Olympic berth quest against Uzbekistan

Harmanpreet Singh. Pic/PTI

Eyes firmly trained on a Paris Olympics berth, outright favourites India would look to start their Asian Games campaign with a dominant win over low-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Pool A match here on Sunday.

Ranked third in the world, India are the highest-placed side in the continental showpiece event and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fumbles here.

Having returned with a bronze medal from last edition of the Asian Games, the Indians would look for resurrection this time around and, going by their world status and current form, they are sure-shot gold-medal contenders and anything less than that would be a big let-down.

The Asian Champions Trophy was a dress rehearsal for the Asian Games as all the top teams of the continent participated in the event and India turned out to be the best side in the tournament

