Firm favourites India start Olympic berth quest against Uzbekistan

24 September,2023
Ranked third in the world, India are the highest-placed side in the continental showpiece  event and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fumbles here

Firm favourites India start Olympic berth quest against Uzbekistan

Harmanpreet Singh. Pic/PTI

Firm favourites India start Olympic berth quest against Uzbekistan
Eyes firmly trained on a Paris Olympics berth, outright favourites India would look to start their Asian Games campaign with a dominant win over low-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Pool A match here on Sunday.


Ranked third in the world, India are the highest-placed side in the continental showpiece  event and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fumbles here.


Having returned with a bronze medal from last edition of the Asian Games, the Indians would look for resurrection this time around and, going by their world status and current form, they are sure-shot gold-medal contenders and anything less than that would be a big let-down.

The Asian Champions Trophy was a dress rehearsal for the Asian Games as all the top teams of the continent participated in the event and India turned out to be the best side in the tournament

2024 Paris Olympics Asian Games 2023 Harmanpreet Singh hockey sports news Sports Update

