Flop show by India’s Greco Roman wrestlers

Sunil, competing in 87kg category, was the only Indian who managed to win a bout, while others were eliminated after losing their first rounds

India’s Greco Roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the Asian Olympic Qualifier here on Sunday as none of them could secure a berth for the Paris Games.

Sunil, competing in 87kg category, was the only Indian who managed to win a bout, while others were eliminated after losing their first rounds. Sunil beat a tough Japanese rival Soh Sakabe 5-1.

In his quarter-final against Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, the Indian lost 2-4 to bow out of the race for qualification. Sumit (60kg), Vikas (77kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) fell in Rd 1.

