Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Flop show by Indias Greco Roman wrestlers
<< Back to Elections 2024

Flop show by India’s Greco Roman wrestlers

Updated on: 22 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Kyrgyzstan
PTI |

Top

Sunil, competing in 87kg category, was the only Indian who managed to win a bout, while others were eliminated after losing their first rounds

Flop show by India’s Greco Roman wrestlers

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Flop show by India’s Greco Roman wrestlers
x
00:00

India’s Greco Roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the Asian Olympic Qualifier here on Sunday as none of them could secure a berth for the Paris Games.


Also Read: Akshdeep, Priyanka qualify for Paris Games


Sunil, competing in 87kg category, was the only Indian who managed to win a bout, while others were eliminated after losing their first rounds. Sunil beat a tough Japanese rival Soh Sakabe 5-1.


In his quarter-final against Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, the Indian lost 2-4 to bow out of the race for qualification. Sumit (60kg), Vikas (77kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) fell in Rd 1. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news wrestling
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK