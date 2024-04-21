Breaking News
Panwar secures India’s first Paris Olympics quota in rowing

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  South Korea
IANS |

Top

With quotas on offer to the top five finishers, the 25-year-old Indian clocked 7:01.27 to finish third in 2000m race and seal the Paris 2024 berth.

Panwar secures India’s first Paris Olympics quota in rowing

Balraj Panwar

National champion Balraj Panwar secured a Paris 2024 Olympic Games quota place for India after finishing third in the men’s single scull final at the World Rowing Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifying Regatta on Sunday.


With quotas on offer to the top five finishers, the 25-year-old Indian clocked 7:01.27 to finish third in 2000m race and seal the Paris 2024 berth. In the men’s double skulls event, where the top two got the quota place, the pair of Uttam Kumar and Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh missed the quota place by a whisker as they finished third, clocking 6:30.11.


As of now, Balraj is the only Indian rower qualified for the Paris Olympics, starting from July 26 with the rowing events scheduled for July 27 to August 3. Meanwhile, para rowers Narayana Konganapalle and Anita booked their place in the 2024 Paralympics after finishing first in the mixed double scull qualification with the timing of 7:50.80.

