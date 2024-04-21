Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian walkers Akshdeep Priyanka qualify for Paris Olympics in mixed relay
<< Back to Elections 2024

Indian walkers Akshdeep, Priyanka qualify for Paris Olympics in mixed-relay

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:24 PM IST  |  Antalya
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The format of mixed team relay walk warrants the man and woman to alternately cover the said distance

Indian walkers Akshdeep, Priyanka qualify for Paris Olympics in mixed-relay

Priyanka Goswami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Indian walkers Akshdeep, Priyanka qualify for Paris Olympics in mixed-relay
x
00:00

India's mixed relay team comprising Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships here on Sunday. The top-22 teams automatically qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza and the Indian duo clocked a personal best time of 3:05.03 across the 42.195 km distance that they covered.


The format of mixed team relay walk warrants the man and woman to alternately cover the said distance.


The man first walks 12.195 km and then the woman covers 10km followed by another 10 km from the man and the final 10km by the woman. There is a 20 metre distance for the changeover before each leg starts.


The event was won by the Italian team represented by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti, who won the gold medal with a timing of 2:56:45.

This is also the duo's personal best timing. They were followed by Japan's Koki Ikeda and Kumiko Okada, who clocked their personal best time of 2:57:04.

The bronze was taken by the Spanish duo of Alvaro Martin and Laura Garcia-Caro, who finished the race in 2:57:47. 

Meanwhile, India begins its quest to bag a maximum possible 24 Paris Olympics quota places in shooting, with their men's and women's Trap shooting teams taking the field in Doha on Sunday, to try and qualify for the finals of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun, in their respective events.

Also Read: Indian freestyle wrestlers fall short of Paris Games qualification

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota in men's trap while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India's Paris spots in the corresponding women's event.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwaari Kumari have earned a quota place each in the men's and women's trap for India in earlier competitions. The qualification is spread over three days culminating with the finals of both events on Tuesday.

The Trap competition will be followed by the Skeet event for both men and women, where also India have two more quota places to win.

India have thus far won a record 20 Paris Olympic quota places in Shooting, including a maximum of eight each in the rifle and pistol disciplines and four in Shotgun.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news athletics Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK