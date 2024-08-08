'Forget semis, focus on bronze medal match': Sreejesh

We had the chance to win gold, but now, we have to forget this semi-final and focus on the bronze medal match,” he had said

PR Sreejesh

A heart-wrenching 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals, notwithstanding, a demoralised Indian men’s hockey team will have to regroup quickly and aim for a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Spain in the bronze medal play-off here on Thursday.

Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, reminded his teammates that all is not lost. “It’s a heartbreaking loss for us [against Germany]. We had the chance to win gold, but now, we have to forget this semi-final and focus on the bronze medal match,” he had said.

“It’s a medal match and it’s about the country. It’s about those 19 players here, all the staff. And I think we all get a last opportunity to play, to get a medal for our country rather than worrying about what happened today [Tuesday]. These 19 players should play like this is our last opportunity as a player to get a medal for our country.”

The Indians played bravely against Germany, putting their defence under pressure from the start and in the process took the lead in the seventh minute through a penalty corner conversion by skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

The Indians were looking to break a 44-year-old jinx to reach an Olympic final but it eluded them narrowly. The last time India made the Olympic hockey final was way back in 1980 Moscow Games, which, in fact, was their last of the eight gold medals at the quadrennial event.

A place in final would have at least assured India a silver medal after 1960 Olympics but that also slipped out of hands. But all is not lost for the Indians as they still have a chance to claim a podium finish if they beat Spain on Thursday in the bronze medal match.

For that, the Indians will have to leave the baggage of the semifinal loss behind and come out with a fresh mind to get the better of Spain. Going by form and world ranking, the Indians are clear favourites to win the tie against Spain but in the end it will all boil down to the mental aspect of the side.

