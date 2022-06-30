Formula E set to make India debut in February 2023

Hyderabad is set to hold the nation's first major motorsport event since F1 came to town in 2013

Mahindra Formula E Team. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Mahindra Racing

Formula E is all set to make its debut in India with a maiden race set to be held in Hyderabad on February 11th 2023.

Formula E is the premier racing competition for electric powered cars and runs parallel to the F1 series. India already has a foothold in the series thanks to Mahindra Motors who have a team of their own competing in it.

Next year's race in Hyderabad marks the first time a premier motorsport event has been held in India since F1 last came to the Buddh International circuit in 2013.

Alongside India, Brazil is also set to make its E-Prix debut next year with a race scheduled for the 25th of March.

"Two major motorsport fanbases will welcome E-Prix for the first time. Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India, on 11 February, while fans in Brazil will see the Sao Paulo E-Prix on 25 March for Round 7," a media release stated, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)