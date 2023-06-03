Belgium’s Elise Mertens stuns World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in two sets to reach Round Four

Belgium’s Elise Mertens is ecstatic after her win over USA’s Jessica Pegula. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article French Open: Belgium's Elise Mertens defeats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth round x 00:00

Belgian Elise Mertens sent American third seed Jessica Pegula crashing out of the French Open with a comprehensive victory in the Last 32 on Friday.

The 28th seed cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round for the third time. World No. 3 Pegula, who only has two WTA Tour titles to her name, has still never passed the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very happy to win in two sets. She’s a very good player,” said Mertens. The former Australian Open semi-finalist will next face the winner of an all-Russian tie between Anastasia Potapova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula

One-sided first set

Mertens raced through a one-sided first set before Pegula raised her level in the second.

The players traded breaks early on before Mertens struck again for a 4-3 lead. She then saved three break points to move within one game of victory and quickly closed it out on her first match point.

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Sabalenka in Last 16

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the French Open Last 16 for the first time with a straight-sets win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova at Roland Garros on Friday. The Belarusian second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against the World No. 82. Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the championship after a fine start to the year, including securing her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne and lifting the Madrid Open title.

Also Read: French Open: Teen Mirra Andreeva sets sights on 25 Grand Slams

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever