Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > French Open Belgiums Elise Mertens defeats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth round

French Open: Belgium's Elise Mertens defeats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth round

Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Belgium’s Elise Mertens stuns World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in two sets to reach Round Four

French Open: Belgium's Elise Mertens defeats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth round

Belgium’s Elise Mertens is ecstatic after her win over USA’s Jessica Pegula. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
French Open: Belgium's Elise Mertens defeats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth round
x
00:00

Belgian Elise Mertens sent American third seed Jessica Pegula crashing out of the French Open with a comprehensive victory in the Last 32 on Friday. 


The 28th seed cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round for the third time. World No. 3 Pegula, who only has two WTA Tour titles to her name, has still never passed the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam tournament. 


“I’m very happy to win in two sets. She’s a very good player,” said Mertens. The former Australian Open semi-finalist will next face the winner of an all-Russian tie between Anastasia Potapova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. 


World No. 3 Jessica PegulaWorld No. 3 Jessica Pegula

One-sided first set

Mertens raced through a one-sided first set before Pegula raised her level in the second. 

The players traded breaks early on before Mertens struck again for a 4-3 lead. She then saved three break points to move within one game of victory and quickly closed it out on her first match point. 

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFPAryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Sabalenka in Last 16

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the French Open Last 16 for the first time with a straight-sets win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova at Roland Garros on Friday. The Belarusian second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against the World No. 82. Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the championship after a fine start to the year, including securing her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne and lifting the Madrid Open title.

Also Read: French Open: Teen Mirra Andreeva sets sights on 25 Grand Slams

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK