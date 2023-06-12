“The feeling is a little bitter, because I felt it was very close, a close match,” said Muchova, whose previous best run before at a major came when she reached the 2021 Australian Open semi-finals

kalo

Listen to this article French Open: ‘Bitter’ Muchova seeks motivation x 00:00

Karolina Muchova said she would use the “bitter feeling” of losing Saturday’s French Open final to Iga Swiatek to drive her on to challenge for more Grand Slam titles after injury nearly wrecked her career.

The 43rd-ranked Czech went down 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to Swiatek in a nail-biting finale as the world number one retained her Roland Garros crown, winning her third French Open and fourth Grand Slam title. Muchova, the fourth lowest ranked women’s finalist ever in Paris, fought back from a set and 3-0 down, and twice led Swiatek by a break in the decider before her fate was sealed with a double fault on match point. “The feeling is a little bitter, because I felt it was very close, a close match,” said Muchova, whose previous best run before at a major came when she reached the 2021 Australian Open semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But overall, I mean, to call myself a Grand Slam finalist, it’s an amazing achievement. For sure big motivation for me to work in the future and to get a chance again to play for these big titles.” The 26-year-old displayed remarkable resilience after Swiatek had taken charge, drawing on the resolve that enabled her to recover from 2-5 and match point down against Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. She had Swiatek on the ropes while serving for a 5-3 lead in the final set, but the Pole broke back.

Also Read: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova to win third French Open title

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever