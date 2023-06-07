Breaking News
I don't support the war: Aryna Sabalenka

Updated on: 07 June,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |



“I’m not supporting the war. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko. We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus,” the World No. 2 said after reaching the French Open semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine

I don’t support the war: Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

I don’t support the war: Aryna Sabalenka
Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country’s role in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday and insisted she is not a supporter of president Alexander Lukashenko. 


Also Read: Was clear over handshake: Elina Svitolina on Aryna Sabalenka


“I’m not supporting the war. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko. We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus,” the World No. 2 said after reaching the French Open semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.


