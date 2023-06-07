I don’t support the war: Aryna Sabalenka

“I’m not supporting the war. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko. We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus,” the World No. 2 said after reaching the French Open semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country’s role in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday and insisted she is not a supporter of president Alexander Lukashenko.

“I’m not supporting the war. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko. We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus,” the World No. 2 said after reaching the French Open semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

