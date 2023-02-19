Gaganjeet Bhullar shoots even par, best Indian at Qatar

Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show. Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Gaganjeet Bhullar salvaged his third round with two birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 that kept him in the top-20 going into the final round of the $2.5 million Qatar Masters on Saturday.

Also read: Veteran Jyoti Randhawa in top-10 at Qatar golf, 4 Indians card even par

Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show. Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day. He is now 8-under for 54 holes and leads overnight leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai (74) by five shots. Suradit has a 3-under total. Karandeep Kochhar (77) was the next best Indian after Bhullar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever