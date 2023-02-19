Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gaganjeet Bhullar shoots even par best Indian at Qatar

Gaganjeet Bhullar shoots even par, best Indian at Qatar

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Doha (Qatar)
Agencies |

Top

Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show. Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day

Gaganjeet Bhullar shoots even par, best Indian at Qatar

Gaganjeet Bhullar


Gaganjeet Bhullar salvaged his third round with two birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 that kept him in the top-20 going into the final round of the $2.5 million Qatar Masters on Saturday.


Also read: Veteran Jyoti Randhawa in top-10 at Qatar golf, 4 Indians card even par



Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show. Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day. He is now 8-under for 54 holes and leads overnight leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai (74) by five shots. Suradit has a 3-under total. Karandeep Kochhar (77) was the next best Indian after Bhullar.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK