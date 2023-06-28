Global Chess League: Ganges GMs beat Triveni Continental Kings 14-2

While the first game to finish ended in a draw between Rapport and Yu on board two all other boards but one saw results in favour of Ganges Grandmasters
Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP
Led by India’s five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Ganges Grandmasters got the better of Triveni Continental Kings 14-2 in the first edition of the Global Chess League.
The Ganges Grandmasters took the initiative early thanks to Georgian Grandmaster Bella Khotenashvili who achieved a strong position against compatriot Nana Dzagnidze in the first stages of the opening. Soon, Ganges Grandmasters were dominating everything. While the first game to finish ended in a draw between Rapport and Yu on board two all other boards but one saw results in favour of Ganges Grandmasters.
