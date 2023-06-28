Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Global Chess League Ganges GMs beat Triveni Continental Kings 14 2

Global Chess League: Ganges GMs beat Triveni Continental Kings 14-2

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

While the first game to finish ended in a draw between Rapport and Yu on board two all other boards but one saw results in favour of Ganges Grandmasters

Global Chess League: Ganges GMs beat Triveni Continental Kings 14-2

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Global Chess League: Ganges GMs beat Triveni Continental Kings 14-2
x
00:00

Led by India’s five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Ganges Grandmasters got the better of Triveni Continental Kings 14-2 in the first edition of the Global Chess League.


Also Read: Global Chess League: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen


The Ganges Grandmasters took the initiative early thanks to Georgian Grandmaster Bella Khotenashvili who achieved a strong position against compatriot Nana Dzagnidze in the first stages of the opening. Soon, Ganges Grandmasters were dominating everything. While the first game to finish ended in a draw between Rapport and Yu on board two all other boards but one saw results in favour of Ganges Grandmasters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

viswanathan anand chess sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK