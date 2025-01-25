Ghoshal, Shameena are squash champs

Ghoshal dispatched Suraj Chand of Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind, 11-3, 11-2, 11-2. In the women’s final, Shamima got the better of Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta 11-7, 11-8, 11-4

Saurav Ghoshal

Saurav Ghoshal and Shameena Riaz, both representing Tamil Nadu, emerged the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the four-star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open 2025 on Friday.

Tamil Nadu had further success, with Sandesh PR and Shiven Agarwal winning the Boys U-19 and U-17 titles respectively.