Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ghoshal Shameena are squash champs

Updated on: 25 January,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Ghoshal dispatched Suraj Chand of Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind, 11-3, 11-2, 11-2. In the women’s final, Shamima got the better of Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta 11-7, 11-8, 11-4

Saurav Ghoshal

Saurav Ghoshal and Shameena Riaz, both representing Tamil Nadu, emerged the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the four-star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open 2025 on Friday.


Ghoshal dispatched Suraj Chand of Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind, 11-3, 11-2, 11-2. In the women’s final, Shamima got the better of Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.


Tamil Nadu had further success, with Sandesh PR and Shiven Agarwal winning the Boys U-19 and U-17 titles respectively.

