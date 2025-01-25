Breaking News
Taekwondo workshop in Dongri

Taekwondo workshop in Dongri

Updated on: 25 January,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

For details, contact Farooq Mistry on 9004052352 or Muslim Chitalwala on 9667533752

The International Progressive Taekwondo Federation (IPTF) and the World Khan Do Kwan Federation (WKF) headed by USA-based Taekwondo fighter Javed Khan, will conduct a workshop at Jaffery Sports Club in Dongri on January 27. Khan has also developed specialised defence programs for women.


Also Read: It’s Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial


For details, contact Farooq Mistry on 9004052352 or Muslim Chitalwala on 9667533752.


