It’s Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial

In the Boys U-15 semi-final, Aditya Prasad Padwal got the better of Kaavya Parmar 21-9, 21-5 while Mayank Rajput saw off Vikrant Singh Negi 21-17, 21-14

Unseeded Anvisha Ghorpade got the better of second seed Imaan Motorwala to enter the Girls U-15 singles final of the Gautam Thakkar Memorial Maharashtra State Junior Badminton Championships at Bombay Gymkhana on Friday morning.

Anvisha won a close encounter 21-18, 21-18 to set up a title clash with top seed Rudra Gawde, who got the better of Anishka Karthik 21-14, 21-17. Rudra kept herself in line for a double when she partnered Imaan Motorwala to defeat Anaaya Parikh and Jahnvi Vora 21-1, 21-2, to make the final round.

