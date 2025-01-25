Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Its Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial

It’s Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the Boys U-15 semi-final, Aditya Prasad Padwal got the better of Kaavya Parmar 21-9, 21-5 while Mayank Rajput saw off Vikrant Singh Negi 21-17, 21-14

It’s Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
It’s Anvisha v Rudra and Aditya v Mayank at Thakkar Memorial
x
00:00

Unseeded Anvisha Ghorpade got the better of second seed Imaan Motorwala to enter the Girls U-15 singles final of the Gautam Thakkar Memorial Maharashtra State Junior Badminton Championships at Bombay Gymkhana on Friday morning.


Also Read: U-14 glory for AVM, St Anthony


Anvisha won a close encounter 21-18, 21-18 to set up a title clash with top seed Rudra Gawde, who got the better of Anishka Karthik 21-14, 21-17. Rudra kept herself in line for a double when she partnered Imaan Motorwala to defeat Anaaya Parikh and Jahnvi Vora 21-1, 21-2, to make the final round. 


In the Boys U-15 semi-final, Aditya Prasad Padwal got the better of Kaavya Parmar 21-9, 21-5 while Mayank Rajput saw off Vikrant Singh Negi 21-17, 21-14.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK