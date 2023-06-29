Breaking News
Global Chess League: Chingari Gulf Titans, upGrad Mumba Masters register wins

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Titans edged out Grandmasters 9-7 on Tuesday night, while Mumba Masters emerged victorious by securing a win on the final two boards. They won 10-4.

Chingari Gulf Titans defeated leaders Ganges Grandmasters, while upGrad Mumba Masters edged past Triveni Continental Kings in the Global Chess League here.


Titans edged out Grandmasters 9-7 on Tuesday night, while Mumba Masters emerged victorious by securing a win on the final two boards. They won 10-4.


Despite the defeat, Grandmasters continue to lead GCL standings while Mumba Masters moved one place up to third. 


In the previous match, the Grandmasters had played as white and emerged victorious after winning the coin toss. This time, it was their turn to play with black pieces.

