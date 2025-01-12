Breaking News
Gokuldham boys, Lakshdham girls clinch U-16 MSSA throwball titles

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Gokuldham boys dropped the first set, 13-15 but fought back hard with some sharp throws to win the second 16-14. In the decider, things went down to the wire before Gokuldham eventually won 17-15

The Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) U-16 girls team during their MSSA throwball final against Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) at the Shishuvan Sports Complex, Matunga, on Friday

Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) came from a set down to beat Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) 2-1 to emerge boys U-16 champions in the MSSA inter-school throwball tournament at Shishuvan Sports Complex  (Matunga) on Friday.


The Gokuldham boys dropped the first set, 13-15 but fought back hard with some sharp throws to win the second 16-14. In the decider, things went down to the wire before Gokuldham eventually won 17-15. In the girls U-16 final, Lakshdham High School enjoyed a straight sets win over their Goregaon neighbours, Gokuldham High School. Lakshdham cruised to a 15-8, 15-12 win.


Boys U-16 champions Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) with their trophy and medals. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Boys U-16 champions Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) with their trophy and medals. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi 

Meanwhile, in the boys U-14 final, Yashodham High School, (Goregaon) beat Bombay Cambridge International (Andheri) 15-13, 13-15, 15-12. In the girls U-14 final, Lokhandwala Foundation (Andheri) beat Lakshdham 15-13, 15-3 victory. In the boys U-12 final, Gokuldham defeated Vasant Vihar High School, (Thane) 15-13, 14-16, 15-8, while in the girls final, Bombay Cambridge International (Andheri) beat Gokuldham 15-8, 15-12.

