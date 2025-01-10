Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dr Antonio DSilva stun St Stanislaus in semis

Dr Antonio D’Silva stun St Stanislaus in semis

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

In the other semi-final, Don Bosco High School, (Matunga) cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Children’s Academy, Malad. Skipper Arnav Khot shone with a stellar hat trick, steering his team into the final

Dr Antonio D’Silva stun St Stanislaus in semis

Dr Antonio D’Silva’s goalkeeper Omkar Bhube dives to make a save during the shootout v St Stanislaus yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Dr Antonio D’Silva stun St Stanislaus in semis
x
00:00

Riding high on goalkeeper Omkar Bhube heroics under the bar, Dr Antonio D’Silva High School, (Dadar) edged out St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 4-2 in a thrilling tie-breaker and secured a spot in the final of the MSSA boys’ U-16 Junior Aga Khan inter-school hockey tournament at the Don Bosco High School (Matunga) on Thursday.


St Stanislaus took an early lead with Ethan D’Souza scoring in the 14th minute, closing the first half 1-0 in their favour. After the break, Dr Antonio D’Silva’s relentless attacks bore fruit when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 27th minute. Skipper Neel Bhalekar converted the opportunity to level the match 1-1 at the end of regulation time.


Also Read: Prannoy ousted in 2nd round


In the penalty shootout, Omkar stood tall for Dr Antonio D’Silva. While Priyanshu Vichare, Aamod Ghadge, and Salman Khan successfully converted their penalties, Omkar’s brilliance denied St Stanislaus’ Skye D’Costa, Zidane Fernandes, and Rudra Sarmalkar.

In the other semi-final, Don Bosco High School, (Matunga) cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Children’s Academy, Malad. Skipper Arnav Khot shone with a stellar hat trick, steering his team into the final.

Pranit Naik coach of Dr Antonio D’Silva said, “I realised that my strikers couldn’t finish well, so I moved a couple of my defenders to play forward. I’m glad it paid off.”

Later in the day, in the MSSA girls U-16 K G Kalantri semi-finals, St Teresa Convent High School (Santacruz) defeated Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) 4-0, while Duruelo Convent High School (Bandra) beat Don Bosco High School (Borivli) 2-0.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA hockey sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK